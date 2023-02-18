Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Dynatrace worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,853,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,853,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $42.71 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.15.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

