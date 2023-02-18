GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,013,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213,737 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GSK were worth $29,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.18) to GBX 1,730 ($21.00) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSK opened at $35.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

