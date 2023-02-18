BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CFO Kevin Nowlan Sells 44,154 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Tobam acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

