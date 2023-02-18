ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.33 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.91%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

