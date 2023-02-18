ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 16,330 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of CBIZ worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 683.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 161.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Price Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.74. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $401,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.