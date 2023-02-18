ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.
Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:MSI opened at $269.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Motorola Solutions Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.