ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,371,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $269.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

