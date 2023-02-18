ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.38 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,062 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AMETEK by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after buying an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in AMETEK by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,458,000 after buying an additional 159,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,904,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $146.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.35. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,168. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AME shares. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.