ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 157,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at $17,799,235.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at $17,799,235.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $873,760. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

See Also

