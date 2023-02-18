ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 41,219 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Commercial Metals worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $57.08 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.