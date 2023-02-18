Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

