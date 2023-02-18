Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1,293.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

BECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

