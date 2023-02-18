ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 300.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,902 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Semtech worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,386,000 after purchasing an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 26.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,797,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

SMTC opened at $31.87 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

