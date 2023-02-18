ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

