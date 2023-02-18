ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Loop Capital raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

