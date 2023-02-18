ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $3.73 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after buying an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

