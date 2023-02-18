Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,134 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.03 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

