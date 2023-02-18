ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 191,477 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,119.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 172,690 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 344.83%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Barclays cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

