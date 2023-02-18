ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.56 Million Holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,134 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.65% of 2seventy bio worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSVT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $23,549,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $8,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $107,527.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 6,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $68,900.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $107,527.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,113 shares of company stock valued at $323,226. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSVT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

