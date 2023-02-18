ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 12,902 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day moving average of $140.74. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

