Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 342,480 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.86% of PAR Technology worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of PAR opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

