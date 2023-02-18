Bank of Montreal Can Sells 53,401 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.70% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $16,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 776,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 661,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 474,995 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEB. BMO Capital Markets cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

