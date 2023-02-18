Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KBR were worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,631,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 378,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in KBR by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 341,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.