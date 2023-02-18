Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $158.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

