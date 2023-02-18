Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of Masimo worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $176.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

