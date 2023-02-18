Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,616 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CAE by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CAE by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,515,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,142 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of CAE by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,939 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $58,679,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,040,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.
CAE Trading Down 1.1 %
CAE opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.
CAE Company Profile
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
