Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.26, but opened at $27.84. Organon & Co. shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 1,713,920 shares traded.

The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 111.56% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.