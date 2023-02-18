Bessemer Group Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $240.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

