Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 3,490 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,574,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,794.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.86. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $986.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,162.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2,109.82.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

About Texas Pacific Land

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 21.80%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

