Michele Tyler Sells 4,676 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of PCH opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $58.13.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
Read More
