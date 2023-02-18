Michele Tyler Sells 4,676 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PCH opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

