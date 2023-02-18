JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 22.6% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 589.18 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

