Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.83.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Xylem by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Xylem by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.