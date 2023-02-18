Korea Investment CORP Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Roku by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,043,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Up 1.4 %

ROKU stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $141.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.04.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

