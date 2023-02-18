Korea Investment CORP Sells 106,153 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,153 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 301,038 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 180.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

