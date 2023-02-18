Korea Investment CORP Sells 77,965 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,965 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

CCEP stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

