Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,271 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 241,136 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 80.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $20.22 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

