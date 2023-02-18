Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,961 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 9.0% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 239,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 6.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 63.1% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

FLS stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

See Also

