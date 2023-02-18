Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

