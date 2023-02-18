Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

