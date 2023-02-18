Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the technology company will earn $7.72 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

CHKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.96 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,967,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 76,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

