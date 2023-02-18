Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA opened at $41.91 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

