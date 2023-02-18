Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $21.04. Toast shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 8,647,061 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.
TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Toast Trading Down 2.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
