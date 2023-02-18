Amalgamated Bank Sells 27,464 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $69,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Ovintiv Stock Down 6.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $43.54 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.80.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.