Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,096,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,215,807.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $20.35 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $496.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

