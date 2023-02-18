M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CFO Phillip G. Creek Sells 8,399 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $495,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,558. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

M/I Homes Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MHO opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $64.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,084,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,681,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after purchasing an additional 287,016 shares during the period. Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 603,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About M/I Homes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

