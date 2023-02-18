Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,942,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 51,163 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

