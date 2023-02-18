Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,942,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance
Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 51,163 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Further Reading
