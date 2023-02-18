Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Mizuho

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $277.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.75.

NYSE:LH opened at $256.26 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $281.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.97.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

