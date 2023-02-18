Mizuho Begins Coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEHC. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $73.95.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

