Mizuho Begins Coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEHC. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of GEHC stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $73.95.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
