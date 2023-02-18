Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has $100.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $206.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 101,932 shares of company stock worth $4,475,477 and sold 560,244 shares worth $24,009,993. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

