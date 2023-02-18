Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $36.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTA. BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

