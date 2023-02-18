Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Daniel G. Cohen Sells 28,490 Shares of Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $316,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PWP stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $78,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

